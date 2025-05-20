AUTO RACING: Bells takes all-star win in NASCAR and rookie Shwartzman wins pole for Indy 500

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Coca-Cola 600 Site: Concord, North Carolina. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:40 p.m.;…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Coca-Cola 600

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 6 p.m. (Prime Video and MAX).

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 600 miles.

Last year: After leading a race-high 90 laps, Bell gained his second win of the season in a race that was shortened due to rain.

Last race: Christopher Bell earned his first all-star win, taking the lead for good with 9 laps to go and upsetting Joey Logano who led a race-high 139 laps.

Next race: June 1, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Tennessee Lottery 250

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:05 a.m., Qualifying, 12:10 p.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (CW)

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemecheck took the lead with 46 laps to go to earn his 11th career series win and second of the season.

Last race: Kyle Larson took his second series win this season after a late pass of Sam Mayer in a double-overtime finish at Texas.

Next race: May 31, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m., qualifying, 4:40 p.m., race, 8:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Nick Sanchez took his first lead with 8 laps to go, securing him the victory while holding off Corey Heim who had led a race-high 72 laps.

Last race: Chandler Smith capitalized on last lap contact between teammate Layne Riggs and Corey Heim, sneaking across the finish line for his seventh series win.

Next race: May 30, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Tag Heur Grand Prix de Monaco

Site: Albert, Monaco.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:25 a.m., practice, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:25 a.m., qualifying, 9:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ABC).

Track: Circuit de Monaco.

Race distance: 78 laps, 161.7 miles.

Last year: Charles Leclerc took his first ever win at his home race, holding the lead after a restart and finishing ahead of Piastri.

Last race: Max Verstappen secured his second victory of the season in Imola, ending Oscar Pisatri’s three-race streak and earning him his 65th career win.

Next race: June 1, Barcelona, Spain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Indianapolis 500

Site: Indianapolis.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m., pit stop competition, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, pre-race, 10 a.m., race, Noon (FOX).

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 500 miles.

Last year: Josef Newgarden took his second consecutive Indy 500 win after a dramatic last-lap pass of Pato O’Ward in a race that was delayed due to rain. Newgarden and a No. 2 finishing O’Ward had swapped the lead four times in the last eight laps, followed by Scott Dixon who finished third.

Last race: Alex Palou who’s taken 4 out of 5 races this season, earned a comeback win in Indianapolis after trailing for 58 laps.

Next race: June 1, Detroit.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: June 1, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Attica Sprint Car Showdown

Site: Attica, Ohio.

Track: Attica Raceway Park.

Sharon Sprint Car Showdown

Site: Hartford, Ohio.

Track: Sharon Speedway.

Chillicothe Classic

Site: Chillicothe, Ohio.

Track: Atomic Speedway.

Next events: May 30-31, Grand Forks, North Dakota, West Fargo, North Dakota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.