AUTO RACING: Alex Palou wins Indy 500 and Chastain stuns Byron with comeback win in NASCAR

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Cracker Barrel 400

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (Prime Video and MAX).

Race distance: 300 laps, 399 miles.

Last year: Joey Logano earned a dramatic win in a race that saw a record five overtimes and took an additional 31 laps to complete.

Last race: After starting in last place, Ross Chastain took the lead from Byron with six laps to go, stunning the field and earning the victory at Charlotte.

Next race: June 8, Brooklyn, Michigan.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Tennessee Lottery 250

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m., Qualifying, 3:10 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW)

Race distance: 188 laps, 250.04 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek secured the win and led the final 46 laps after passing Cole Custer on a restart.

Last race: William Byron took his first ever win at his home track after a late pass of Justin Allgaier in overtime.

Next race: June 14, Mexico City.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Rackley Roofing 200

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m., qualifying, 5:10 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Race distance: 150 laps, 199.5 miles.

Last year: Christian Eckes earned the win in dominating fashion, leading all 150 laps while securing his 8th series victory.

Last race: Leading 98 of 134 laps, Corey Heim dominated at Charlotte, taking his 15th series career win and beating a No. 2 Chastain by over six seconds.

Next race: June 7, Brooklyn, Michigan.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Aramco Gran Premio de Espana

Site: Barcelona, Spain.

Track: Circuit de Barcelona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:25 a.m., practice, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:25 a.m., qualifying, 9:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Race distance: 66 laps, 190.9 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen held off a late surge from polesitter Lando Norris to earn his last win before an 11-race losing streak.

Last race: Lando Norris secured the victory from the pole in Monaco, closing the championship gap between him and McLaren teammate Piastri.

Next race: June 15, Montreal.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Site: Detroit.

Track: Streets of Detroit.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., qualifications, Noon; Sunday, warmup, 9:30 a.m., race, 12:30 p.m. (FOX).

Race distance: 100 laps, 164.5 miles.

Last year: Scott Dixon recorded his fourth Detroit Grand Prix win and 58th career victory while outlasting the competition in a caution-filled race.

Last race: Alex Palou became the first Spanish driver to win the Indy 500, also earning him his fifth series win out of six races this season. Palou took the lead late after passing 2022 Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson on lap 187.

Next race: June 15, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA New England Nationals

Site: Epping, New Hampshire.

Track: New England Dragway.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., qualifying, 8 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: June 8, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Gerdau presents the 1st leg of the World of Outlaws Northern Tour

Site: Grand Forks, N.D.

Track: River Cities Speedway.

Ellingson presents the Rumble on the Red

Site: West Fargo, N.D.

Track: Red River Valley Speedway.

Next events: June 4-8, Jackson, Minnesota, Plymouth, Wisconsin, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

