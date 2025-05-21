Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson leaves game vs. Angels after getting hit by pitch on left forearm

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson left Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels after getting…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson left Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels after getting hit by pitch on the left forearm.

The 23-year-old Wilson — who is hitting .341 and in the midst of a breakout season — was hit by an 86 mph sinker from Kyle Hendricks in the third inning. Max Schuemann replaced him as a pinch hitter.

The A’s called the injury a contusion.

Wilson was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft and has quickly turned into one of the Athletics’ most important players. He has five homers, 26 RBIs and four stolen bases so far this season.

