Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez sits out game at White Sox with hand inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — Struggling Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was held out of Saturday’s game against the White Sox in Chicago…

CHICAGO (AP) — Struggling Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was held out of Saturday’s game against the White Sox in Chicago with right hand inflammation.

Houston manager Joe Espada said he didn’t believe the injury was serious and Alvarez could return for Sunday’s series finale. The three-time All-Star’s condition has been cumulative and not related to a single event.

“He’s just been sore for a couple of days,” Espada said. “So I’m gonna give him a day just to see if he can feel better.”

Alvarez is off to a slow start this season, batting .210 with three homers and 18 RBIs in 29 games.

The 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter batted .308 last season with 35 homers and 86 RBIs. For his career, he’s hitting 295 with 167 homers and 484 RBI’s in 685 career games over seven seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.