Astros’ Ronel Blanco placed on injured list with elbow inflammation

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros placed right-hander Ronel Blanco on the 15-day injured list Thursday with inflammation in his right elbow.

The move, which is retroactive to Tuesday, comes as the starter seeks a second opinion on his injury.

“He wants to go and get a second opinion,” manager Joe Espada said. “So, once he gets that second opinion and we have more clarity on the injury, we’ll report something back.”

Espada added that Blanco is scheduled to get the second opinion sometime next week.

Blanco joins a long list of starting pitchers on the injured list for the Astros. Right-hander Hayden Wesneski, who has been out since early May, is set to have season-ending Tommy John surgery and right-hander Spencer Arrighetti has been out since April after breaking his right thumb in a batting practice mishap. They’re also without right-handers Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier who are both still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The 31-year-old Blanco is 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in nine starts this season.

Houston recalled left-hander Colton Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his spot on the roster.

