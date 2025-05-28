Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco is set for season-ending Tommy John surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston right-hander Ronel Blanco will have season-ending Tommy John surgery next week. The team made the announcement…

The team made the announcement Wednesday after Blanco got a second opinion. He was placed on the injured list last week with inflammation in his throwing elbow, a few days after his last start on May 17.

“I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point and it stinks,” manager Joe Espada said. “So the goal is now to get him healthy, get him back at some point next season.”

Blanco is the second Astros starter this month to have to undergo Tommy John surgery after they announced on May 18 that right-hander Hayden Wesneski would need it.

Espada said it’s a trying time for his team, which also is without right-hander Spencer Arrighetti, who has been out since April after breaking his right thumb in a batting practice mishap. They also are missing right-handers Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier, who are both still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“It’s very, very hard,” Espada said. “We went through it last year. But as a team and as a leader of this team, I got to keep these guys focused on the goal … and this news means we gotta pick each other up and we’ve gotta find someone else. Somebody will come up and step up and pick these innings up.”

The 31-year-old Blanco was 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in nine starts this season.

