Astros place Yordan Alvarez on injured list with inflammation in his right hand

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is going on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right hand.

The issue had caused the three-time All-Star to miss the last two games of the Astros’ weekend series with the Chicago White Sox. The move, announced before the Astros’ Monday night game at Milwaukee, is retroactive to Saturday.

Houston recalled catcher César Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.

Alvarez, 27, has batted .210 with a .306 on-base percentage, three homers and 18 RBIs in 29 games this season. That follows a 2024 season in which he batted. 308 with a .392 on-base percentage, 35 homers and 86 RBIs in 147 games while earning a third straight All-Star Game selection and finishing ninth in the AL Most Valuable Player voting.

He has posted an OPS of at least .959 each of the past three seasons and ranked fourth in the AL in that category last year.

Salazar, 26, was hitting .197 with a .305 on-base percentage, two homers and seven RBIs in 21 games for Sugar Land. He hit .320 with a .387 on-base percentage, no homers and eight RBIs in 12 games with Houston last year.

