Astros place RHP Hayden Wesneski on the 15-day injured list with elbow discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros placed right-hander Hayden Wesneski on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with right elbow discomfort.

Wesneski pitched four innings of four-run ball in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss at Milwaukee. It was his first start since April 25.

The Astros skipped Wesneski’s previous turn in the rotation after he showed diminished velocity, but manager Joe Espada said he did not report any elbow soreness until Thursday.

“He called (athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall) and said his elbow was sore,” Espada said. “We decided to put him on the IL to make sure that we get him back on the mound healthy.”

Wesneski, 27, was acquired by Houston in the Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs in December. He is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts with the Astros.

Wesneski missed two months of last season due to elbow soreness.

The Astros recalled right-hander Logan VanWey from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Wesneski’s place on the 26-man roster, but Espada said the team likely will call up another starting pitcher as it starts a stretch of 17 straight games on Friday.

