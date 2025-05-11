Live Radio
Home » Sports » Aryna Sabalenka advances at…

Aryna Sabalenka advances at the Italian Open by beating American Sofia Kenin

The Associated Press

May 11, 2025, 8:08 AM

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down against Sofia Kenin to advance at the Italian Open on Sunday.

Kenin, the No. 31-seeded American, won the first set of the third round match in Rome 6-3, but Sabalenka powered back to take the next two sets by the same score.

U.S. Open champion Sabalenka will play Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

Coco Gauff was playing Magda Linette later on Sunday in the women’s draw.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz was playing Laslo Djere and defending champion Alexander Zverev was playing Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up