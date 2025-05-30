Arthur Fils pulls out of French Open with injury a day after back pains

PARIS (AP) — French seed Arthur Fils withdrew from the French Open on Friday due to an unspecified injury. The…

PARIS (AP) — French seed Arthur Fils withdrew from the French Open on Friday due to an unspecified injury.

The 14th-seeded Fils was to play No. 17 Andrey Rublev on Saturday in the third round.

Fils spoke about feeling back pain in his second-round win against Jaume Munar of Spain on Thursday.

“Got some issue with the back, but that’s since I’m young so I’m used to (it),” the 20-year-old said after that match. “And also the cramps. A bit of everything. The mix was not very good.”

Asked if he would be fit to face Rublev, Fils said, “I hope so.”

With Fils out, there were no Frenchmen left in the draw at Roland-Garros. ___

