Arizona forward Carter Bryant to remain in NBA draft, where he could be a lottery pick

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona forward Carter Bryant will remain in the NBA draft, where he could be a lottery…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona forward Carter Bryant will remain in the NBA draft, where he could be a lottery pick.

Bryant told ESPN on Wednesday he’s “completely in” on the draft process following workouts at the NBA draft combine.

A 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward, Bryant had a solid freshman season at Arizona after being a McDonald’s All-American in high school. Bryant was a key reserve on a team that reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

Bryant averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor in 19.3 minutes per game. A powerful and willing defender, he can guard every position on the floor while being an adept offensive player who can shoot from the perimeter or finish at the rim.

Bryant has been projected in various mock drafts to go in the back end of the NBA draft lottery.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.