Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-13, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-19, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-13, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-19, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -117, Diamondbacks -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Arizona is 20-19 overall and 10-11 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 26-13 overall and 11-10 in road games. The Dodgers rank second in the majors with 62 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs while slugging .579. Geraldo Perdomo is 14 for 33 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has eight doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 14 for 41 with four doubles, two triples and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .313 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.