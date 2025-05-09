Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers play in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-13, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-13, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 5.92 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -132, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona is 10-10 at home and 20-18 overall. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

Los Angeles has gone 10-10 in road games and 25-13 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .259.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has eight doubles, five home runs and 30 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel is 12 for 39 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .308 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

