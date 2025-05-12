Arias has 3-run double, Ramírez steals 3 bases as Guardians blank Brewers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gabriel Arias had a three-run double in the fourth inning, José Ramírez stole three bases and five…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gabriel Arias had a three-run double in the fourth inning, José Ramírez stole three bases and five Cleveland pitchers combined on a shutout as the Guardians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Monday night.

Arias hit a deep fly ball to center field with two outs and the bases loaded off starter Freddy Peralta (4-3). Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio got a bad read on the ball and he missed it by a couple inches as it dropped over his left shoulder, scoring three runs.

Prior to Arias’ hit, Ramírez stole second and third base. He stole third in the sixth inning, giving him 255 in his career to move past Terry Turner for third on the franchise’s all-time list.

It is the third time in Ramírez’s career and first since 2021 he has had three stolen bases in a game.

Cleveland starter Ben Lively went three innings before leaving after a couple warm up pitches in the fourth due to right forearm inflammation. Jakob Junis, Kolby Allard, Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis went the rest of the way for the Guardians’ fifth shutout of the season.

Kyle Manzardo and Carlos Santana also had RBIs for Cleveland.

TIGERS 14, RED SOX 2

DETROIT (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered and drove in three runs and Detroit cruised to a victory over Boston.

Trey Sweeney also homered and leadoff hitter Kerry Carpenter scored three times in the first three innings for the Tigers, who improved to an AL-best 27-15.

Jackson Jobe (3-0) gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked five.

Wilyer Abreu and Abraham Toro homered for Boston.

Tanner Houck (0-3) allowed 11 runs in 2 1/3 innings. It’s the second time he has given up 11 earned runs in a start this year, making him the first Red Sox pitcher to do it.

CARDINALS 3, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Masyn Winn homered in the seventh inning to help St. Louis beat Philadelphia for their ninth consecutive win.

Ivan Herrera also went deep for St. Louis, and Lars Nootbaar had two of the Cardinals’ five hits.

The game was tied at 2 when Winn hit a two-out drive to left-center off Matt Strahm (1-2).

Kyle Leahy (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. JoJo Romero escaped a jam in the eighth, and Ryan Helsley recorded his eighth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Cristopher Sánchez struck out eight in six innings for Philadelphia. He allowed two runs and four hits.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Verdugo’s single off Andrew Chafin drove in Eli White from second base in the bottom of the ninth and Atlanta recovered after blowing a two-run lead to beat Washington and hand the Nationals their sixth consecutive loss.

White led off the ninth with a single off Jackson Rutledge (0-1) before advancing to second on Nick Allen’s sacrifice. Verdugo’s game-ending single up the middle drove in White.

Grant Holmes allowed one run and four hits, including a fourth-inning homer by James Wood, in 6 1/3 innings.

Marcell Ozuna drove in two runs with two hits, including a 464-foot homer off Jake Irvin in the fifth.

Raisel Iglesias (3-3) blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth. Following one-out singles by Keibert Ruiz and Luis García Jr., Josh Bell grounded out to Iglesias on the mound. With runners on second and third, Iglesias got Dylan Crews to hit a grounder to Allen, who threw wide of first baseman Matt Olson for an error, allowing two runs to score to tie it.

METS 4, PIRATES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and New York took advantage of a costly error by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to beat Pittsburgh.

Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitched out of trouble all night and exited after six innings with a chance to win. But the Mets scratched across two runs against Pittsburgh’s bullpen in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead.

Juan Soto tied it with an RBI groundout, and speedy rookie Luisangel Acuña raced home from second when Alonso’s groundball single trickled into shallow left field after glancing off the mitt of Gold Glove third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.

Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo robbed Joey Bart of a leadoff homer in the eighth, but Pittsburgh evened it 3-all in the ninth after an error by star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

With the infield playing in, Hayes drove in the tying run when Acuña couldn’t handle a grounder to third that was scored an infield single.

With one out in the bottom half, Kiner-Falefa let Lindor’s grounder scoot under his glove just behind second base. Lindor dashed to third on Soto’s single to right-center off David Bednar (0-4), then scored easily on Alonso’s long flyout to right field.

CUBS 5, MARLINS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki homered in the fifth inning to help Chicago beat Miami.

Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 for Chicago, and Kyle Tucker hit an RBI triple. The NL Central leaders had dropped four of five.

Cubs right-hander Colin Rea (3-0) allowed two runs and six hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings.

Rea was replaced by Daniel Palencia after Derek Hill hit a two-run homer for Miami. Palencia got four outs before Drew Pomeranz handled the ninth for his first save since 2020.

Last-place Miami lost for the 12th time in 15 games.

Marlins right-hander Cal Quantrill (2-4) was charged with three runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RANGERS 2, ROCKIES 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Texas to end a no-hit bid by Colorado in their first game after manager Bud Black was fired, and the Rangers went on to a win..

Rockies rookie right-hander Chase Dollander (2-4) walked the first batter he faced in his seventh big league start, then retired 15 in a row before getting into trouble in the sixth. He issued another leadoff walk, though there with two outs when Langford went deep.

The Rockies fell to 7-34 with their ninth loss in 10 games.

Texas starter Tyler Mahle (4-1) struck out five and walked one in his 6 1/3 innings.

Jacob Webb finished the ninth and worked out of a bases-loaded jam for his first save. Closer Luke Jackson was struck on his right hand by a 111-mph comeback liner on his first pitch and an infield single for Ryan McMahon.

Colorado had taken a 1-0 lead in its first game with interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who had been the third base coach. Hunter Goodman had a leadoff single in the second and scored on a two-out single by Nick Martini.

Langford’s homer was the only hit allowed by Dollander in his six innings. The ninth overall pick from the 2023 amateur draft struck out seven while throwing 49 of his 85 pitches for strikes.

