Arenado’s bases-loaded triple sparks Cardinals to 4-3 win over Diamondbacks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a bases-loaded triple in St. Louis’ four-run sixth inning, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and the Cardinals held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Friday night.

Ryan Helsley gave up a leadoff single to Randal Grichuk and allowed a two-run homer to pinch-hitter Gabriel Moreno with two outs before getting Corbin Carroll to pop out to Arenado at third base to seal the win and his 10th save.

St. Louis has won 14 of its last 18 while outscoring opponents 88-45 in that stretch.

Mikolas (4-2) allowed one run and four hits, struck out four and walked one.

Ketel Marte led off the fourth with a home run to center field off Mikolas to give Arizona a 1-0 lead.

With the Cardinals trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Iván Herrera drew a bases-loaded walk from Zac Gallen (3-6) on a 3-2 knuckle curve with one out for the first run. Arenado hit a two-out triple that center fielder Alek Thomas dived to catch near the wall, but it struck his arm and rolled along the warning track. Arenado slid safely into third.

It was the first triple for Arenado since hitting one at home against Cincinnati on June 11, 2023.

Gallen allowed four run and just three hits, but walked four in 5 2/3 innings.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol was ejected in the bottom of the fourth with one out and one on by home plate umpire Ron Kulpa.

Key moment

With two on and two outs in the sixth, Eugenio Suárez smacked a liner that shortstop Masyn Winn leaped to catch to end the inning and Arizona was unable to extend its 1-0 lead.

Key stat

St. Louis has won each of his Mikolas’ last five outings dating to April 30 at Cincinnati. Mikolas is 4-0 over 27 2/3 innings while holding his opposition to four hits or fewer in each start.

Up next

Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (5-2, 3.26) faces Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 2.92) on Saturday.

