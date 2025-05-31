Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: PSG thrashes Inter Milan 5-0 to win Champions League

The Associated Press

May 31, 2025, 5:51 PM

MUNICH (AP) — European club soccer’s grandest prize has a new home after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday’s final in Munich.

At long last the club that was transformed by Qatari billions and bought and sold a succession of the world’s greatest players in an extravagant bid to get to the top has its hands on the big one.

