AP PHOTOS: PSG thrashes Inter Milan 5-0 to win Champions League

MUNICH (AP) — European club soccer’s grandest prize has a new home after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday’s final in Munich.

At long last the club that was transformed by Qatari billions and bought and sold a succession of the world’s greatest players in an extravagant bid to get to the top has its hands on the big one.

