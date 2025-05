NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli won 2-0 over Cagliari on Friday in the final round of the Serie A title,…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli won 2-0 over Cagliari on Friday in the final round of the Serie A title, Scott McTominay scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick before halftime and Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead with a solo goal after the break.

