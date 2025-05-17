Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Historic success for Crystal Palace in FA Cup upset

The Associated Press

May 17, 2025, 3:39 PM

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace won the FA Cup and its first major trophy after surprising Manchester City 1-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Palace was appearing in only its third FA Cup final, and made a first-half goal by Eberechi Eze stand up. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson saved a penalty.

This photo gallery of Palace’s historic success has been curated by AP photo editors.

___

