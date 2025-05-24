Live Radio
Home » Sports » AP PHOTOS: Arsenal upsets…

AP PHOTOS: Arsenal upsets defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to win Women’s Champions League

The Associated Press

May 24, 2025, 6:16 PM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Arsenal has upset defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to win the Women’s Champions League for a second time.

Stina Blackstenius scored in the 75th minute of the final after being set up by fellow second-half substitute Beth Mead at Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up