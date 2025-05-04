Angers substitute Jim Allevinah scores winner in 1-0 win at Nantes in the French league

PARIS (AP) — Substitute Jim Allevinah scored his first goal for Angers in the French league as his club won…

PARIS (AP) — Substitute Jim Allevinah scored his first goal for Angers in the French league as his club won 1-0 at Nantes on Sunday to leapfrog its rival and take a big step towards survival in the top division.

In a match of few chances for both squads, Allevinah scored with a low strike in the 52nd minute. It was the first shot on target in the match.

Allevinah, a Gabon international, came on after 20 minutes as a replacement for the injured Zinedine Ferhat.

With two matches left to play this season, Angers moved to 14th place in the standings, one point above Nantes and five points above Le Havre, currently in the relegation playoff spot.

Le Havre later plays at Auxerre and Marseille travels to Lille looking for a win that would help it back to second place in the standings. Both teams look to secure spots in the Champions League next season.

Already crowned champion, PSG suffered consecutive Ligue 1 losses for the first time in more than two years when it lost 2-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday.

With the match coming between the two legs of the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal, PSG coach Luis Enrique rotated his team, making 10 changes to his staring lineup. PSG will defend a 1-0 lead from the first leg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes against the Gunners.

