Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe leaves game after getting hit in head by backswing

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe left Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees after getting hit in the head by Jorbit Vivas’ backswing.

Los Angeles manager Ron Washington said O’Hoppe felt fine after getting clipped by Vivas’ bat on the final pitch in the top of the eighth inning, but the Angels took him out of the game before the ninth for tests. New York beat Los Angeles 5-1.

Replays showed Vivas’ long, looping backswing connected with O’Hoppe as the Yankees second baseman hit a flyball to center. Vivas’ bat dislodged O’Hoppe’s mask, and the catcher appeared to be momentarily stunned.

Washington said O’Hoppe hopes to play Tuesday, but the Angels will wait for test results. O’Hoppe was replaced by Travis d’Arnaud behind the plate to start the ninth, and d’Arnaud singled in the bottom of the inning.

O’Hoppe went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts Monday, but the 25-year-old catcher is off to a strong start in his third full big league season. He is batting .267 with 14 homers, 30 RBIs and an .832 OPS.

