Andrighetto scores 4 goals in Switzerland’s win over Germany at ice hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Sven Andrighetto scored four goals to lift Switzerland to a 5-1 victory over Germany at the ice hockey world championship on Thursday.

Switzerland moved atop Group B in Herning with 10 points. Germany trails by a point in second after registering its first loss.

After Damien Riat opened the scoring 4:25 into the middle period, Andrighetto needed a span of 9:04 to complete a hat trick and build a four-goal lead in the frame.

He added with his fourth — and second on a power play — in the final period.

Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni made 21 saves.

Following problems with the quality of the ice in Herning, organizers extended the time for breaks between the periods from 15 to 17 minutes.

On Tuesday, play had to be suspended in the opening period of a game between Germany and Norway and again in the middle period due to a hole in the ice.

In Stockholm, Finland routed Slovenia 9-1 to move to the third place in Group A with eight points. Slovenia remains without a point. Eeli Tolvanen scored four goals for Finland.

Later Thursday, Canada meets Austria in Stockholm, and defending champion Czech Republic plays Hungary in Herning.

