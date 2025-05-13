Ancelotti focused on finishing ‘spectacular adventure’ with Madrid before taking over Brazil job

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti wants to remain fully focused on his job with Real Madrid before taking over Brazil’s…

Ancelotti was announced as Brazil’s new coach on Monday but is still in charge of Madrid. The club has a Spanish league match against Mallorca on Wednesday.

“I have great respect for this club and these fans and I’m totally focused on finishing the last part of this spectacular adventure,” Ancelotti said.

Former Madrid player Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over the coaching job after announcing he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spanish club has yet to announce Ancelotti’s successor.

Ancelotti, wearing Madrid’s apparel as usual, looked relaxed as he led the team’s practice session at the club’s training center. He then spoke to the medai for the first time since Brazil’s announcement. Madrid hadn’t released any reaction or statement about its coach since then, and there were no farewell or congratulatory messages for Ancelotti either.

