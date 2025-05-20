Amorim and Postecoglou say they don’t fear losing their jobs after Europa League final

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou don’t think their jobs are at…

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou don’t think their jobs are at stake in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Both coaches are under heavy pressure going into the game after dismal campaigns in the Premier League, and the loser is certain face a fresh wave of criticism immediately after the match.

Both coaches were asked about the possibility of their clubs — or themselves — wanting to make a change after the final.

“I don’t think my job is done here,” Postecoglou said. “I really feel like we are building something. And what a trophy does is hopefully accelerate this. I still think there’s a lot of work to be done. That’s quite obvious with the challenges that we’ve had this year. But also, there’s been some growth that I would like to see through. I’m far from thinking that this job is finished.”

Tottenham is looking for its first title since 2008, having lost the Champions League final in 2019, but has struggled under Postecoglou this season. It sits in 17th place in the Premier League.

Man United, meanwhile, is only one spot ahead of Tottenham in the league standings, leaving Amorim in the hot seat. The Portuguese coach said he doesn’t know whether he is under more or less pressure than his counterpart at Tottenham.

“I know that in this kind of club, also in Tottenham, but especially Manchester United, it’s strange, because you have some coaches that loses some games and they are sacked,” he said. “I think people see what we are trying to do. I think people see that sometimes I’m thinking more (about) the club than myself. People understand, especially the board, that we have a lot of issues. I will try to prove myself to the fans, to the board.”

Postecoglou is set to become the first Australian coach to take charge of a team at a major European final, in what will be his 100th match as Tottenham manager.

He said he knows “nothing is guaranteed in life, nothing is guaranteed in sport.”

“You’ve just got to try and make sure you take every opportunity before you and that’s what I’ve done my whole career,” he said. “I’ve been in this position before, where a big game was the last game I manage. So it’s not unusual territory for me. I’ve always navigated that pretty well.”

Postecoglou has a history of changing jobs after leading his clubs to a title.

“I wouldn’t be the first person who changes jobs, we all change jobs,” he said. “My future is assured. I’ve got a beautiful family, I’ve got a great life, I’ll keep on winning trophies until I finish, wherever that is. So don’t worry about my future.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.