American defender Antonee Robinson has knee surgery

The Associated Press

May 28, 2025, 11:52 PM

American defender Antonee Robinson had surgery on his right knee and is expected to be ready for the start of Fulham’s season in August,

Fulham said Wednesday the 27-year-old left back had the operation a day earlier. The club described the surgery as minor.

Robinson is missing the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

He started 35 of 38 Premier League matches in the season that ended Sunday.

