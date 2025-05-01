Alvarez hopes to again unify super middleweight division in early Sunday morning fight vs. Scull

The typical routine for Canelo Alvarez is to train in Southern California and fight in Las Vegas, and it’s a…

The typical routine for Canelo Alvarez is to train in Southern California and fight in Las Vegas, and it’s a formula that has helped him develop one of boxing’s great careers.

Now at 34, Alvarez is showing he’s willing to change his habits — a reported $400 million, minimum four-fight deal with Riyadh Season probably no small factor in that decision.

The first of those bouts takes place Sunday at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia against little-known William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight championship. The main event ringwalk begins at about 6 a.m. local time to accommodate the American and Mexican pay-per-view audiences.

“A lot of people talk about the time change, fighting at 6 a.m., but I think when you work somebody as disciplined as Canelo is, has that experience, he can adjust to any time of timetable,” Alvarez’s trainer and manager, Eddy Reynoso, said through an interpreter. “He could be fighting at 3, 4, even midnight, it doesn’t matter. He’s a champion. He’s shown that and he will go on to show that.”

Oddsmakers agree.

Alvarez (62-2-2) is an overwhelming -5000 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook to get back the IBF title he lost after turning down a previous opportunity to fight Scull (23-0), who then was elevated to that organization’s champion.

Now Alvarez wants that belt back, which would make him an undisputed champion for the second time.

“It means a lot because that’s history for my career,” Alvarez said.

It’s a fight Scull, who was born in Cuba but lives in Germany, wasn’t expecting.

“But we’re always in training and you’re ready and you’re thinking about the possibility that something could come like this,” Scull said through an interpreter. “I have to thank Team Canelo for accepting this fight.”

He understands few expect him to beat Alvarez or even be competitive. BetMGM lists Canelo at -200 to win by knockout for the 40th time in his career even though his most recent KO occurred nearly four years ago.

Scull pointed to his history of leaving Cuba 23 years ago and fighting in 24 countries as proof of his resilliency.

“I’ve always faced different cultures, gone into fighting other opponents where people have underestimated me,” Scull said. “I thank God for this opportunity to go unify (the title). I don’t really care what people say. All I know is that I’m going into the fight to show that yes, you can.”

The soft-spoken Scull knows the opportunity that lies in front of him. He is grateful that at 32 a chance has finally come to make a name for himself beyond hard-core boxing fans.

To come closer to Canelo status.

Alvarez is here for business, and not just financial. He traveled to Riyadh three weeks ago to adjust to the time difference and the triple-digit temperature desert climate he’s accustomed to dealing with in Las Vegas.

The Mexican champion and fan favorite called it a dream to fight in a different country, and he hoped to send a message he’s there for more than just the money.

There was a little bit of trash talk at the end of the news conference promoting this fight, though it’s been tame by boxing standards.

“Everybody talks (stuff), but when they step in the ring, it’s going to be something different,” Alvarez said. “He’s going to feel something different for sure, believe me. This is nothing new for me.”

