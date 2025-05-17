Alonso Martínez powers New York City FC past Red Bulls in Hudson River Derby

NEW YORK (AP) — Alonso Martínez had a goal and an assist and New York City FC defeated New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — Alonso Martínez had a goal and an assist and New York City FC defeated New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday at Citi Field in the 26th edition of the Hudson River Derby.

NYCFC took the early lead when Martínez scored with a right-footed shot from the central position outside the box to the top left side in the 13th minute.

In the 50th minute, Maxi Moralez made it 2-0 when he scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left central zone. Martínez assisted.

Matt Freese had one save for NYCFC (6-5-3, 21 points) and Carlos Miguel Coronel made two saves for the Red Bulls (5-6-3, 18 points).

Each team has won 11 times (11-11-4) in the series between the nearest rivals in MLS.

Red Bulls hosts FC Dallas on Wednesday in a U.S. Open Cup round of 16 match. In MLS play, New York visits D.C. United on Saturday.

New York City hosts Chicago on May 25 in an MLS match.

