All-rounder Ashraf leads Quetta to Pakistan Super League final

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Quetta Gladiators made it to its first Pakistan Super League final in six years when it beat defending champion Islamabad United by 30 runs in qualifier 1 on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s premier domestic T20 tournament was suspended for nine days due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Quetta’s only PSL title came in 2019 when it beat Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in the final.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf was the star for Quetta as his rampant 45 off 23 balls propelled the former champion to 209-6 with Dinesh Chandimal also contributing a handy unbeaten 48 off 28 balls.

Ashraf and Chandimal countercharged with a 95-run partnership off 48 balls after Quetta ran into trouble at 113-5 in the 12th over as both batters smashed eight boundaries and six sixes in between them.

Ashraf (2-33) then struck immediately with the new ball when he bowled opening batter Alex Hales of England for a duck of his second ball and later also hit the top of James Neesham’s off-stump as Islamabad got bowled out for 179 in 19.4 overs.

Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 52 — his fourth 50-plus score in the tournament — and Salman Ali Agha made 44 in an otherwise lackluster performance by Islamabad batters.

Off-spinner Usman Tariq picked up 3-32 while fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim shared four wickets between them.

Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in the eliminator on Thursday with the winner to face Islamabad in the qualifier 2 on Friday. The final will is Sunday.

