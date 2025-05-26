AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary Division Finals (best-of-5) Atlantic Division Charlotte 3, Hershey 0 Friday, May 16: Charlotte 3, Hershey…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

Division Finals

(best-of-5)

Atlantic Division Charlotte 3,

Hershey 0

Friday, May 16: Charlotte 3, Hershey 2

Saturday, May 17: Charlotte 2, Hershey 1, OT

Wednesday, May 21: Charlotte 6, Hershey 3

North Division

Laval 3, Rochester 2

Wednesday, May 14: Laval 5, Rochester 4

Friday, May 16: Rochester 5, Laval 3

Wednesday, May 21: Laval 4, Rochester 1

Friday, May 23: Rochester 5, Laval 1

Sunday, May 25: Laval 5, Rochester 0

Central Division Texas 3,

Milwaukee 2

Thursday, May 15: Texas 4, Milwaukee 2

Sunday, May 18: Milwaukee 6, Texas 4

Wednesday, May 21: Texas 6, Milwaukee 1

Friday, May 23: Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, OT

Sunday, May 25: Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Pacific Division Abbotsford 3,

Colorado 2

Friday, May 16: Abbotsford 2, Colorado 0

Sunday, May 18: Colorado 5, Abbotsford 3

Wednesday, May 21: Abbotsford 3, Colorado 2, OT

Friday, May 23: Colorado 3, Abbotsford 1

Monday, May 26: Abbotsford 5, Colorado 0

Conference Finals

Charlotte vs. Laval

Wednesday, May 28: Charlotte at Laval, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 29: Charlotte at Laval, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 1: Laval at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 3: Laval at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, June 5: Laval at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 7: Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 8: Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Abbotsford

Thursday, May 29: Texas at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 31: Texas at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Monday, June 2: Abbotsford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 4: Abbotsford at Texas, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, June 6: Abbotsford at Texas, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 8: Texas at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.

x-Monday, June 9: Texas at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

