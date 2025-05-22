AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Division Finals
(best-of-5)
Atlantic Division Charlotte 3,
Hershey 0
Friday, May 16: Charlotte 3, Hershey 2
Saturday, May 17: Charlotte 2, Hershey 1, OT
Wednesday, May 21: Charlotte 6, Hershey 3
North Division
Laval 2, Rochester 1
Wednesday, May 14: Laval 5, Rochester 4
Friday, May 16: Rochester 5, Laval 3
Wednesday, May 21: Laval 4, Rochester 1
Friday, May 23: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 25: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Central Division Texas 2,
Milwaukee 1
Thursday, May 15: Texas 4, Milwaukee 2
Sunday, May 18: Milwaukee 6, Texas 4
Wednesday, May 21: Texas 6, Milwaukee 1
Friday, May 23: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 25: Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Pacific Division Abbotsford 2,
Colorado 1
Friday, May 16: Abbotsford 2, Colorado 0
Sunday, May 18: Colorado 5, Abbotsford 3
Wednesday, May 21: Abbotsford 3, Colorado 2, OT
Friday, May 23: Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
x-Monday, May 26: Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.