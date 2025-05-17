AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Division Finals
(best-of-5)
Atlantic Division Charlotte 1,
Hershey 0
Friday, May 16: Charlotte 3, Hershey 2
Saturday, May 17: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 21: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 22: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 24: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
North Division
Laval 1, Rochester 1
Wednesday, May 14: Laval 5, Rochester 4
Friday, May 16: Rochester 5, Laval 3
Wednesday, May 21: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 23: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 25: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Central Division Texas 1,
Milwaukee 0
Thursday, May 15: Texas 4, Milwaukee 2
Sunday, May 18: Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 21: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 23: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 25: Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Pacific Division Abbotsford 1,
Colorado 0
Friday, May 16: Abbotsford 2, Colorado 0
Sunday, May 18: Colorado at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 21: Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
x-Friday, May 23: Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
x-Monday, May 26: Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.