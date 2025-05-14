Live Radio
Home » Sports » AHL Playoff Glance

AHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 14, 2025, 9:52 PM

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

Division Finals

(best-of-5)

Atlantic Division

Hershey vs. Charlotte

Friday, May 16: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 17: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, May 22: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 24: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

North Division

Laval 1, Rochester 0

Wednesday, May 14: Laval 5, Rochester 4

Friday, May 16: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 23: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 25: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Central Division

Milwaukee vs. Texas

Thursday, May 15: Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 18: Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, May 23: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 25: Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Pacific Division

Colorado vs. Abbotsford

Friday, May 16: Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 18: Colorado at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21: Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

x-Friday, May 23: Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

x-Monday, May 26: Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up