AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Division Finals
(best-of-5)
Atlantic Division
Hershey vs. Charlotte
Friday, May 16: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 17: Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 21: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 22: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 24: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
North Division
Laval 1, Rochester 0
Wednesday, May 14: Laval 5, Rochester 4
Friday, May 16: Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 21: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 23: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 25: Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Central Division
Milwaukee vs. Texas
Thursday, May 15: Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 18: Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 21: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 23: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 25: Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Pacific Division
Colorado vs. Abbotsford
Friday, May 16: Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 18: Colorado at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 21: Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
x-Friday, May 23: Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
x-Monday, May 26: Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
