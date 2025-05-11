AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
Division Semifinal
(best-of-5)
Atlantic Division
Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Wednesday, April 30: Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Friday, May 2: Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 1
Sunday, May 4: Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 2
Friday, May 9: Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 4
Sunday, May 11: Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Charlotte 3, Providence 2
Friday, May 2: Charlotte 5, Providence 1
Sunday, May 4: Charlotte 2, Providence 0
Wednesday, May 7: Providence 3, Charlotte 2
Friday, May 9: Providence 3, Charlotte 2, OT
Sunday, May 11: Charlotte 5, Providence 2
North Division
Laval 3, Cleveland 1
Wednesday, April 30: Laval 3, Cleveland 2
Friday, May 2: Laval 4, Cleveland 0
Sunday, May 4: Cleveland 3, Laval 1
Tuesday, May 6: Laval 4, Cleveland 1
Rochester 3, Syracuse 0
Friday, April 25: Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Sunday, April 27: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0
Thursday, May 1: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0
Central Division Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2
Thursday, May 1: Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Saturday, May 3: Rockford 6, Milwaukee 1
Wednesday, May 7: Milwaukee 6, Rockford 2
Friday, May 9: Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2
Sunday May 11: Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3, OT
Texas 3, Grand Rapids 0
Tuesday, April 29: Texas 4, Grand Rapids 0
Monday, May 5: Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2
Friday, May 9: Texas 5, Grand Rapids 4, 2OT
Pacific Division
Colorado 3, San Jose 1
Friday, May 2: Colorado 6, San Jose 3
Sunday, May 4: San Jose 2, Colorado 1, OT
Tuesday, May 6: Colorado 3, San Jose 2, OT
Wednesday, May 7: Colorado 3, San Jose 1
Abbotsford 3, Coachella Valley 1
Thursday, May 1: Abbotsford 3, Coachella Valley 1
Saturday, May 3: Coachella Valley 5, Abbotsford 4, OT
Wednesday, May 7: Abbotsford 3, Coachella Valley 1
Friday, May 9: Abbotsford 2, Coachella Valley 0
