AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary Division Semifinal (best-of-5) Atlantic Division Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2 Wednesday, April 30: Hershey 3,…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

Division Semifinal

(best-of-5)

Atlantic Division

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Wednesday, April 30: Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Friday, May 2: Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 1

Sunday, May 4: Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 2

Friday, May 9: Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Sunday, May 11: Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Friday, May 2: Charlotte 5, Providence 1

Sunday, May 4: Charlotte 2, Providence 0

Wednesday, May 7: Providence 3, Charlotte 2

Friday, May 9: Providence 3, Charlotte 2, OT

Sunday, May 11: Charlotte 5, Providence 2

North Division

Laval 3, Cleveland 1

Wednesday, April 30: Laval 3, Cleveland 2

Friday, May 2: Laval 4, Cleveland 0

Sunday, May 4: Cleveland 3, Laval 1

Tuesday, May 6: Laval 4, Cleveland 1

Rochester 3, Syracuse 0

Friday, April 25: Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Sunday, April 27: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0

Thursday, May 1: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0

Central Division Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2

Thursday, May 1: Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Saturday, May 3: Rockford 6, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday, May 7: Milwaukee 6, Rockford 2

Friday, May 9: Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2

Sunday May 11: Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3, OT

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 0

Tuesday, April 29: Texas 4, Grand Rapids 0

Monday, May 5: Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2

Friday, May 9: Texas 5, Grand Rapids 4, 2OT

Pacific Division

Colorado 3, San Jose 1

Friday, May 2: Colorado 6, San Jose 3

Sunday, May 4: San Jose 2, Colorado 1, OT

Tuesday, May 6: Colorado 3, San Jose 2, OT

Wednesday, May 7: Colorado 3, San Jose 1

Abbotsford 3, Coachella Valley 1

Thursday, May 1: Abbotsford 3, Coachella Valley 1

Saturday, May 3: Coachella Valley 5, Abbotsford 4, OT

Wednesday, May 7: Abbotsford 3, Coachella Valley 1

Friday, May 9: Abbotsford 2, Coachella Valley 0

