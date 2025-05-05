AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary Division Semifinal (best-of-5) Atlantic Division Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 1 Wednesday, April 30: Hershey 3,…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

Division Semifinal

(best-of-5)

Atlantic Division

Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 1

Wednesday, April 30: Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Friday, May 2: Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 1

Sunday, May 4: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Friday, May 9: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 11: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Charlotte 1, Providence 0

Friday, May 2: Charlotte 5, Providence 1

Sunday, May 4: Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 9: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 11: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

North Division

Laval 2, Cleveland 0

Wednesday, April 30: Laval 3, Cleveland 2

Friday, May 2: Laval 4, Cleveland 0

Sunday, May 4: Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 6: Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 9: Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester 3, Syracuse 0

Friday, April 25: Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Sunday, April 27: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0

Thursday, May 1: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0

Central Division Rockford 2,

Milwaukee 0

Thursday, May 1: Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Saturday, May 3: Rockford 6, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday, May 7: Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, May 9: Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday May 11: Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Texas 2, Grand Rapids 0

Tuesday, April 29: Texas 4, Grand Rapids 0

Monday, May 5: Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2

Friday, May 9: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 10: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, May 12: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Pacific Division

Colorado 1, San Jose 1

Friday, May 2: Colorado 6, San Jose 3

Sunday, May 4: San Jose 2, Colorado 1, OT

Tuesday, May 6: San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7: San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 11: San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford 1, Coachella Valley 1

Thursday, May 1: Abbotsford 3, Coachella Valley 1

Saturday, May 3: Coachella Valley 5, Abbotsford 4, OT

Wednesday, May 7: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 9: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 11: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

