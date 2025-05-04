AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Division Semifinal
(best-of-5)
Atlantic Division
Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 1
Wednesday, April 30: Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Friday, May 2: Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 1
Sunday, May 4: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Friday, May 9: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 11: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Charlotte 1, Providence 0
Friday, May 2: Charlotte 5, Providence 1
Sunday, May 4: Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 7: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 9: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 11: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
North Division
Laval 2, Cleveland 0
Wednesday, April 30: Laval 3, Cleveland 2
Friday, May 2: Laval 4, Cleveland 0
Sunday, May 4: Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 6: Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 9: Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester 3, Syracuse 0
Friday, April 25: Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Sunday, April 27: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0
Thursday, May 1: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0
Central Division Rockford 2,
Milwaukee 0
Thursday, May 1: Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Saturday, May 3: Rockford 6, Milwaukee 1
Wednesday, May 7: Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 9: Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday May 11: Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Texas 1, Grand Rapids 0
Tuesday, April 29: Texas 4, Grand Rapids 0
Monday, May 5: Texas at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 9: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 10: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, May 12: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Pacific Division
Colorado 1, San Jose 0
Friday, May 2: Colorado 6, San Jose 3
Sunday, May 4: Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, May 6: San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 7: San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 11: San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Abbotsford 1, Coachella Valley 1
Thursday, May 1: Abbotsford 3, Coachella Valley 1
Saturday, May 3: Coachella Valley 5, Abbotsford 4, OT
Wednesday, May 7: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 9: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 11: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.