AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Division Semifinal
(best-of-5)
Atlantic Division
Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0
Wednesday, April 30: Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Friday, May 2: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 4: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
x-Friday, May 9: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 11: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Providence
Friday, May 2: Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, May 4: Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 7: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 9: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 11: Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
North Division
Laval 1, Cleveland 0
Wednesday, April 30: Laval 3, Cleveland 2
Friday, May 2: Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 4: Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 6: Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 9: Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester 3, Syracuse 0
Friday, April 25: Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Sunday, April 27: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0
Thursday, May 1: Rochester 4, Syracuse 0
Central Division Rockford 1,
Milwaukee 0
Thursday, May 1: Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Saturday, May 3: Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 7: Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 9: Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday May 11: Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Texas 1, Grand Rapids 0
Tuesday, April 29: Texas 4, Grand Rapids 0
Monday, May 5: Texas at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 9: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 10: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, May 12: Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Pacific Division
Colorado vs. San Jose
Friday, May 2: Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 4: Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, May 6: San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 7: San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 11: San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Abbotsford vs. Coachella Valley
Thursday, May 1: Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 3: Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 7: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
x-Friday, May 9: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 11: Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
