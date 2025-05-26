After 6-year absence, Isco returns to Spain’s squad for Nations League semifinal. Rodri still out

MADRID (AP) — Isco is back with Spain’s national team after a six-year absence, while Rodri remains out after a…

MADRID (AP) — Isco is back with Spain’s national team after a six-year absence, while Rodri remains out after a long injury layoff.

Coach Luis de la Fuente on Monday named 26 players for the Nations League semifinal against France on June 5 in Stuttgart. Germany and Portugal will play in the other semifinal on June 4 in Munich.

The 33-year-old Isco, the former Real Madrid player who is now with Real Betis, hadn’t been called up for Spain since 2019. His solid performances for Betis in the Spanish league earned him a spot in the national team again.

“I’ve never paid attention to how long they’ve been away,” De la Fuente said. “It was the right time for Isco to return, he’ll be there and he’ll contribute, because if I had thought otherwise, he wouldn’t have been there.”

Rodri recently returned for Manchester City after a long layoff because of a serious knee injury, but De la Fuente felt it was too soon to bring him back to the national team.

“He’s very important but has been out for eight months and played only 10 minutes,” De la Fuente said. “I’ve spoken with him and we thought it wasn’t the time to take any risks.”

The coach did select midfielder Gavi, who also sustained a serious knee injury but played often for Barcelona this year.

“He’s at a high level and has room for improvement,” De la Fuente said. “He has to keep working to maintain the level he was at a little over a year ago.”

Included in the list, as expected, were Barcelona players Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Dani Olmo. Athletic’s Nico Williams also was called up. Some of those missing were defenders Iñigo Martínez of Barcelona and Raúl Asencio of Real Madrid.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedri (Barcelona), Isco (Real Betis).

Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Galatasaray), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Samu Omorodion (Porto), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Barcelona).

