Aberdeen ends 35-year wait for Scottish Cup by upsetting Celtic in shootout

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Aberdeen denied Celtic a treble and secured its first Scottish Cup triumph in 35 years after an extra-time final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Bulgaria goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov starred by saving two penalties in a 4-3 shootout victory after a 1-1 draw.

Mitov saved the first spot kick from Callum McGregor and denied Alistair Johnston while Aberdeen’s players produced a perfect set of penalties.

Celtic goalie Kasper Schmeichel’s 83rd-minute blunder canceled an earlier own goal from Alfie Dorrington. Dorrington’s unfortunate own goal gave Celtic the lead six minutes before the end of a scrappy first half but Schmeichel made a mess of dealing with a cross and gave Aberdeen life in the game.

Celtic hit the woodwork twice but could not find a winner and McGregor was in tears after the shootout prevented Celtic from clinching a sixth treble in nine seasons.

Aberdeen’s fourth Scottish Cup final win over Celtic emulated the 1990 side which beat the Hoops in an epic shootout.

The triumph also ensured Jimmy Thelin’s first season as Aberdeen boss was a major success despite recent disappointments. The Dons matched Celtic in the first 11 games of the league but their form collapsed in spectacular fashion and they ultimately finished fifth after losing their final five matches.

They also conceded 19 goals in five meetings with Celtic and Thelin, who did not have Jamie McGrath or Jeppe Okkers in his squad, lined up with five at the back in a bid to keep things tight.

