Aaron Judge helps Yankees weather Rockies, rain delay in 5-4 win to take 2 of 3 in series

DENVER (AP) — Aaron Judge had two hits, including a tiebreaking double in the fifth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the languishing Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Sunday in a game delayed 1 hour, 46 minutes by rain.

The Yankees led 4-2 with two outs in the fifth and a full count on Anthony Volpe when the game was interrupted. After the delay, the teams returned and Volpe flied out.

Judge was 2 of 4 with an intentional walk in the ninth — fans loudly booed — in raising his average to .397. He gave the Yankees the lead with a double to left in the fifth as lightning began to appear behind Coors Field.

J.C. Escarra had an RBI double in the second and a run-scoring single in the eighth as part of his first three-hit game.

New York took two of three and won their sixth straight series, winning for the 13th time in 17 games.

Colorado is 0-17 in series this season and at 9-44 has the worst big league record through 53 games since 1901.

Mark Leiter Jr. (3-3) earned the win. Luke Weaver allowed a leadoff homer to Mickey Moniak in the ninth and two singles before retiring Hunter Goodman on a slow roller to pick up his eighth save.

Starter Will Warren allowed two runs over four innings. He’s given up three earned runs or fewer in nine of his 11 starts.

Antonio Senzatela (1-9), who leads the major league in losses, allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Volpe made a nifty throw from a knee in the opening inning to get Michael Toglia at first (after a review). The play saved a run.

Key stat

Judge has reached base in 49 of 52 games this year.

Up next

Yankees lefty Ryan Yarbrough (1-0, 3.38) throws Monday at the Los Angeles Angels. Rockies lefty Carson Palmquist (0-2, 11.88) pitches Monday in Chicago against the Cubs.

