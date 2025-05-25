A trivia quiz on the 2024-25 Premier League season

How well do you remember the 2024-25 Premier League season? Try this quiz (answers below): 1. In August, Ipswich made…

1. In August, Ipswich made a long-awaited return to the Premier League. When was the team last in the top flight?

a. 1992

b. 2002

c. 2012

___

2. In September, a player scored four goals in the first half of a Premier League match for the first time in the 32-year history of the competition. Who was it?

a. Cole Palmer

b. Mohamed Salah

c. Erling Haaland

___

3. In October, Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d’Or. Who was the last Premier League player to capture the men’s award?

a. Cristiano Ronaldo

b. Michael Owen

c. Thierry Henry

___

4. In November, Ruben Amorim took charge of his first match as manager of Manchester United. Who scored United’s first goal under the Portuguese coach?

a. Alejandro Garnacho

b. Bruno Fernandes

c. Marcus Rashford

___

5. In December, the Friedkin Group bought Everton to become the latest American owners of a Premier League team. Which Italian club does the group also own?

a. Roma

b. Fiorentina

c. Inter Milan

___

6. In January, Erling Haaland signed an unusually long deal with Manchester City. How many years was it for?

a. 8

b. 10

c. 12

___

7. In February, Everton drew 2-2 with Liverpool in the last ever men’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Who scored Everton’s stoppage-time equalizer?

a. Iliman Ndiaye

b. Jarrod Branthwaite

c. James Tarkowski

___

8. In March, Manchester United announced plans to build a new stadium costing around 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion). What will be the proposed capacity of the venue?

a. 90,000

b. 100,000

c. 110,000

___

9. In April, this team was relegated with seven games to play — a record in the Premier League era. Who was it?

a. Southampton

b. Leicester

c. Ipswich

___

10. In May, Premier League great Jamie Vardy netted a landmark goal on his final appearance for Leicester after 13 seasons. How many goals did he score for the club in all competitions?

a. 150

b. 200

c. 250

___

Answers:

1. b

2. a

3. a

4. c

5. a

6. b

7. c

8. b

9. a

10. b

___

