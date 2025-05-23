A glance at a busy weekend in world soccer

It’s a big weekend in world soccer with titles to be decided in Italy and Mexico, the Women’s Champions League…

It’s a big weekend in world soccer with titles to be decided in Italy and Mexico, the Women’s Champions League final and the Premier League wrapping up.

Here’s a brief glance at what’s going on:

FRIDAY

Italian league:

Napoli and Inter Milan have a chance to clinch Serie A in the final round. Napoli leads defending champion Inter by one point before hosting Cagliari while Inter visits Como. If Napoli and Inter finish level, there will be a one-game playoff on Monday to determine the winner.

SATURDAY

Women’s Champions League final:

Barcelona is aiming to complete a three-peat of Women’s Champions League titles and win its fourth European crown in five years when it faces Arsenal in Lisbon.

Real Madrid farewells:

Carlo Ancelotti coaches his final game at Real Madrid before taking over Brazil. Madrid’s final match in La Liga against Real Sociedad at its Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will also mark a farewell for veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

French Cup final:

Paris Saint-Germain warms up for the Champions League final by facing Reims in the French Cup final.

German Cup final:

Stuttgart plays Arminia Bielefeld in the German Cup final.

SUNDAY

Premier League final round:

Five teams — Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest — are bidding for the remaining three Champions League qualification spots.

Serie A final round:

Juventus, Roma and Lazio aim for Italy’s final Champions League berth.

Mexican league final:

Top-seeded Toluca and defending champion America meet in the second leg of the Mexican Clausura. The first leg finished 0-0.

CONCACAF Women’s Champions Cup final:

Gotham FC will face Tigres UANL in the inaugural women’s tournament for continental club teams.

