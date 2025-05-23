A glance at a busy weekend in world soccer

It’s a big weekend in world soccer with titles to be decided in Italy and Mexico, the Women’s Champions League final and the Premier League wrapping up.
Here’s a brief glance at what’s going on:
FRIDAY
Napoli and Inter Milan have a chance to clinch Serie A in the final round. Napoli leads defending champion Inter by one point before hosting Cagliari while Inter visits Como. If Napoli and Inter finish level, there will be a one-game playoff on Monday to determine the winner.
SATURDAY
Women’s Champions League final:
Barcelona is aiming to complete a three-peat of Women’s Champions League titles and win its fourth European crown in five years when it faces Arsenal in Lisbon.
Carlo Ancelotti coaches his final game at Real Madrid before taking over Brazil. Madrid’s final match in La Liga against Real Sociedad at its Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will also mark a farewell for veteran midfielder Luka Modric.
Paris Saint-Germain warms up for the Champions League final by facing Reims in the French Cup final.
Stuttgart plays Arminia Bielefeld in the German Cup final.
SUNDAY
Five teams — Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest — are bidding for the remaining three Champions League qualification spots.
Juventus, Roma and Lazio aim for Italy’s final Champions League berth.
Top-seeded Toluca and defending champion America meet in the second leg of the Mexican Clausura. The first leg finished 0-0.
CONCACAF Women’s Champions Cup final:
Gotham FC will face Tigres UANL in the inaugural women’s tournament for continental club teams.
