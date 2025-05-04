Arkansas can’t get clutch hit, Ole Miss wins first-ever super regional game 9-7

FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ashton Lansdell drove in three runs and Mississippi won its first NCAA super regional game 9-7…

FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ashton Lansdell drove in three runs and Mississippi won its first NCAA super regional game 9-7 on Friday as fourth seeded Arkansas stranded 13 runners on base.

The start of the game was moved up eight hours to avoid inclement weather. Game 2 in the best-of-3 Fayetteville Super Regional is Saturday. Neither team has ever advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

The Rebels (41-18) struck early as Ashton Binford had a solo home run in the top of the first inning, pushing the team record for homers in a season to 65. It also gave her 55 runs batted in, a school record.

The Razorbacks (43-12) took the lead on a 3-run home run by Kailey Wyckoff in the bottom of the first but Taylor Roman doubled in a pair of runs for the Rebels in the second to tie it.

Lexie Brady and Mackenzie Pickens doubled in runs in the third ahead of Lansdell’s home run. All four runs came with two outs with the Rebels scoring eight runs in all with two outs.

Miali Guachino (15-12) earned the win as the Rebels used three pitchers, who allowed base runners in every inning and twice left them loaded. Binford picked up her fourth save.

Reis Beuerlein (3-2) took the loss for Arkansas, which scored single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh inning but left 10 runners on base as the Razorbacks couldn’t come up with the key hit. Wyckoff flied out at the warning track to end the game with two runners in scoring position.

