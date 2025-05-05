2025 Stanley Cup playoffs: The second-round matchups, the favorites and what to watch for

The Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing, and it took a remarkable comeback and nearly two full overtime periods…

All four division champions are still alive, rounded out by Washington, Toronto and Vegas, as are the defending champion Florida Panthers. The first-round featured two Game 7s, with Dallas eliminating Colorado, and the Jets overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the final two minutes of regulation to defeat St. Louis 4-3 on Adam Lowry’s goal 16:10 into a second overtime.

And Canada’s hopes of ending the nation’s Cup drought — dating to Montreal’s win in 1993 — rests among three teams, rounded out by the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers.

The second round of four series feature all-division matchups.

All four rounds of the playoffs are best-of-7 and the first team to 16 victories wins the Stanley Cup. It’s a grind that won’t end until June.

Second-round matchups

Eastern Conference:

Toronto vs. Florida. Second meeting between the two Atlantic rivals and a rematch of their 2023 second-round series, which Florida won in five games. The Panthers have won eight of their last nine playoff series after beating Tampa Bay in five games. The Leafs, coming off a six-game series win over Ottawa, are 3-11 dating to 2002, when they last advanced to the East finals. In a matchup of teams capable of producing plenty of offense, the series could come down to a goaltending dual between Florida veteran Sergei Bobrovsky and Toronto journeyman Anthony Stolarz, who was the Panthers backup last year.

Washington vs. Carolina. Second meeting between the two Metropolitan Division rivals, with the Hurricanes winning a 2019 first-round meeting in seven games. The Capitals advanced to the second round for the first time since winning the Cup in 2018. Carolina is making its sixth second-round appearance in seven years. Hurricanes starter Frederik Andersen is expected back after missing Carolina’s Game 5 series-clinching win over New Jersey. And the Capitals are riding a hot goalie in Logan Thompson, who allowed just 11 goals in Washington’s five-game series win over Montreal.

Western Conference:

Edmonton vs. Vegas. Second meeting between the two Pacific Division rivals, with Vegas beating Edmonton in six games of a 2023 second-round series on the Golden Knights run to win the Cup. Oilers backup Calvin Pickard helped right the ship in winning four games after Stuart Skinner allowed 11 goals in losing Games 1 and 2 against Los Angeles. Scoring was an issue for Vegas in their six-game series win over Minnesota. The Golden Knights combined for 18 goals, while giving up 12 against the Wild.

Winnipeg vs. Dallas. The first-ever postseason meeting between the two franchises separated by nearly 1,300 miles. The Jets are making just their third second-round appearance, and have reached the conference finals just once, in 2018, when they lost to Nashville. Dallas has lost the West finals in each of the past two years. Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger allowed 20 goals in seven games against Colorado, while Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck gave up 26 against the Blues.

How to watch

Every game of the Stanley Cup playoffs will be nationally televised in the U.S on an ABC/ESPN or Turner network. The NHL schedule is here and a streaming guide is here. Much of TNT’s coverage, which includes the Stanley Cup Final, will be simulcast on truTV and available on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. In Canada, games will be showcased on Sportsnet and CBC.

Who to watch

After all eyes were on Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of Gretzky’s record in the regular season, the attention turns to the stars who put forth compelling efforts during the season and many who have disappointed in previous playoffs.

After making plenty of headlines in the regular season, the twice-traded Mikko Rantanen is following up in the playoffs with consecutive four-point outings in leading Dallas to eliminate his former team, Colorado, in the first round.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer is so far unbeatable in Game 7s, improving his career record to 9-0. Meantime, the Stars are on the verge of welcoming back leading scorer Jason Robertson, who missed the first-round series with a lower-body injury, and top defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who has been sidelined by a knee injury since January. Both are considered day to day.

Ovechkin scored a team-leading four goals, including his first career overtime goal in turning his attention to pursuing a second Cup championship.

Hellebuyck, a near-lock to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender for a second year in a row, has yet to change the narrative over his postseason struggles. After back-to-back postseason finishes with a sub-.900 save percentage, he enters the second round at .830 in stopping 127 of 153 shots.

The Toronto Maple Leafs — who have not won it all nor reached the final since 1967 — have plenty of players hoping to change the narrative around them in the playoffs, from Matthews to pending free agent Mitch Marner.

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele missed the final two games against St. Louis, though was listed as a game-time decision for Game 7. Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey’s status is uncertain after he left Game 7 with an undisclosed injury in the first period.

Who are the Stanley Cup favorites?

Through the first round, Florida has emerged as the favorite to win the Cup according to BetMGM Sportsbook. They’re followed in order by Carolina, Dallas, Edmonton, Vegas, Toronto, Winnipeg and Washington.

When is the Stanley Cup Final?

The playoffs began April 19 to open three rounds of seven-game series in the East and West before the final starts in early June. If the final goes the distance, Game 7 could be as late as June 23.

