2025 Stanley Cup playoffs: The conference finals matchups, the favorites and what to watch for

The NHL playoffs have reached the conference finals, with four teams ready to battle for the Stanley Cup.

The defending champion Florida Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, while the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars meet up for a rematch of the 2024 West final.

Canada’s hopes of ending the nation’s Cup drought — dating to Montreal’s win in 1993 — rests with the Oilers.

All four rounds of the playoffs are best-of-seven, and the first team to 16 victories wins the Stanley Cup. It’s a grind that won’t end until June.

Final four matchups

Florida vs. Carolina. These teams played this round two years ago, and the Panthers swept the series, winning all four games by a goal. They are much different now, with Florida having won the first title in franchise history and the Hurricanes changing their roster with a series of trades over the past several months. The big question is whether Carolina can get that one big goal they’ve been missing in six consecutive playoff appearances under Rod Brind’Amour that ended with disappointing exits.

Dallas vs. Edmonton. Play starts in Texas, with the Stars owning home-ice advantage. They should have the edge in goal with Jake Oettinger, and coach Peter DeBoer has a team in the West final for the sixth time in seven seasons. The Oilers have the edge of experiencing from their long playoff run last year, plus two of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

How to watch

Every game of the Stanley Cup playoffs is nationally televised in the U.S on an ABC/ESPN or Turner network. The NHL schedule is here and a streaming guide is here. Much of TNT’s coverage, which includes the Stanley Cup Final, will be simulcast on truTV and available on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. In Canada, games will be showcased on Sportsnet and CBC.

Who to watch

Florida: Brad Marchand is more than a decade removed from hoisting the Cup with Boston, and he was the Bruins’ captain until getting traded to the Panthers at this year’s deadline. He was arguably their best player in Game 7 of the second round against the Maple Leafs and even at age 37 remains a difference-maker.

Carolina: Jaccob Slavin may be one of the best defensive defenseman in the history of the sport. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery lavished praise on Slavin at the end of their series, and the 31-year-old American is an expert at blocking shots, clearing pucks and doing all the little things that lead to wins at this time of year.

Dallas: Mikko Rantanen — traded from Colorado to Carolina and then Carolina to Dallas this season — leads all playoff scorers with 19 points. He has driven the bus for the Stars and is must-see entertainment every game given how dominant he has been.

Edmonton: Connor McDavid. The best hockey player in the world had a down season by his standards and dealt with injury, yet McDavid still finished with 100 points. Maybe he was on cruise control waiting for this moment, and the Stanley Cup is close enough to feel again for the three-time league MVP.

Who are the Stanley Cup favorites?

Before the playoffs: Dallas and Florida were listed as co-favorites by BetMGM Sportsbook, followed by Colorado, Carolina, Edmonton and Vegas (tied) and Washington.

After the first round (in order): Florida, Carolina, Dallas, Edmonton, Vegas, Toronto, Winnipeg and Washington.

After the second round (in order): Edmonton, Florida, Dallas, Carolina.

When is the Stanley Cup Final?

The playoffs began April 19 to open three rounds of seven-game series in the East and West before the final starts in early June. If the final goes the distance, Game 7 could be as late as June 23.

