2025 Preakness Odds

At Pimlico Race Course

Baltimore

Trainers (by post position): 1. Bob Baffert; 2. Michael McCarthy; 3. D. Wayne Lukas; 4. Jamie Osborne; 5. Michael Gorham; 6. Todd Pletcher, 7. Mark Casse, 8. Steve Asmussen; 9. Brendan Walsh.

Owners (by post position): 1. SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC; 2. Eclipse Thoroughbred Parterns, Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable; Robert LaPenta, Elayne Stables 5 LLC, Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith; 3. BC Stables LLC; 4. Jim and Claire Limited; 5. RKTN Racing LLC; 6. Winstar Farm LLC, CHC INC, Pantofel Stable LLC, Wachtel Stable; 7. D.J. Stable LLC, St. Elias Stable, West Point Thoroughbreds, CJ Stable; 8. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith; 9. Harvey A. Clarke Racing Stables LLC.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 3/16 miles. Purse: $2,000,000. First place: $1,200,000. Second place: $400,000. Third place: $220,000. Fourth place: $120,000. Fifth place: $60,000. Post time: 7:01 p.m. EDT

