2025 Preakness Chart

13th Race at Pimlico, Saturday May 17, 2025 1 3-16 Miles Dirt.; Track: Fast Purse $2,000,000 3-Year-Olds Preakness Stakes 150th…

13th Race at Pimlico, Saturday May 17, 2025

1 3-16 Miles Dirt.; Track: Fast

Purse $2,000,000

3-Year-Olds

Preakness Stakes 150th Running

$0.50 Pick 3 (2/3/5/7-10-2) 3 correct $11.30.

$0.50 Pick 4 (1-2/3/5/7-10-2) 4 correct $88.85.

$0.50 Pick 5 (Dirt 8-4-11-1-2) 5 correct $199.25

$1.00 Daily Double (10-2) $10.80.

$1.00 Exacta (2-9) $16.90.

$1.00 Superfecta (2-9-7-1) $303.40.

$1.00 Super High Five (2-9-7-1-4) $1,767.30.

$1.00 Trifecta (2-9-7) $73.50.

Trainers: 2 – McCarthy, Michael; 9 – Walsh, Brendan; 7 – Casse, Mark; 1 – Baffert, Bob; 4 – Osborne, Jamie; 6 – Pletcher, Todd; 5 – Gorham, Michael; 3 – Lukas, D.; 8 – Asmussen, Steven.

Owners: 2 – Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable, LaPenta, Robert V., Elayne Stables 5 LLC, Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B. and Smith, Derrick; 9 – Harvey A. Clarke Racing Stables, LLC; 7 – D. J. Stable LLC, St. Elias Stable, West Point Thoroughbreds and CJ Stables; 1 – SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Bashor, Dianne, Determined Stables, Masterson, Robert E., Ryan, Tom J., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine; 4 – Jim And Claire Limited; 6 – WinStar Farm LLC, CHC, Inc., Pantofel Stable LLC and Wachtel Stable; 5 – RKTN Racing LLC; 3 – BC Stables LLC; 8 – Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B. and Smith, Derrick.

Copyright 2025, Equibase Company LLC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.