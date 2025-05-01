2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Trainers (by post position): 1. Bob Baffert; 2. Saffie Joseph Jr.; 3. Brad Cox; 4. Bob Baffert; 5. D. Wayne…

Trainers (by post position): 1. Bob Baffert; 2. Saffie Joseph Jr.; 3. Brad Cox; 4. Bob Baffert; 5. D. Wayne Lukas; 6. Yukihiro Kato; 7. Noriyuki Hori; 8. Michael McCarthy; 9. Ian Wilkes; 10. Todd Pletcher; 11. Whit Beckman; 12. Brendan Walsh; 13. Steve Asmussen; 14. Steve Asmussen; 15. Kenny McPeek; 16. Lonnie Briley; 17. Mark Casse; 18. Bill Mott; 19. Ethan West; 20. Brian Lynch; 21. John Shirreffs.

Owners (by post position): 1. SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Bashor, Dianne, Determined Stables, Masterson, Robert E., Ryan, Tom J., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine; 2. C2 Racing Stable LLC, Parsard, Ian, Shining Stables LLC and Stefania Farms LLC; 3. Juddmonte; 4. SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Bashor, Dianne, Determined Stables, Masterson, Robert E., Ryan, Tom J., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine; 5. BC Stables LLC; 6. Junko Kondo; 7. Koichi Nishikawa; 8. Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Elayne Stables 5 LLC, LaPenta, Robert V., Magnier-Lessee, Mrs. John, Smith-Lessee, Derrick and Tabor-Lessee, Michael B.; 9. Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC; 10. Repole Stable; 11. Two Eight Racing, Berry Family Racing LLC and Kaleta Racing; 12. Godolphin, LLC; 13. King, Gus and Estate of Brereton C. Jones; 14. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B. and Smith, Der; 15. Baccari Racing Stable LLC, Dream Walkin Farms, Inc., MJM Racing and Rocket Ship Racing; 16. Norman Stables LLC; 17. D. J. Stable LLC, St. Elias Stable, West Point Thoroughbreds and CJ Stables; 18. Godolphin; 19. Terry L. Stephens; 20. Flying Dutchmen Breeding and Racing LLC; 21. C R K Stable LLC and Grandview Equine.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/4 miles. Purse: $5,000,000. First place: $3,100,000. Second place: $1,000,000. Third place: $500,000. Fourth place: $250,000. Fifth place: $150,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT

