Zimbabwe beats Bangladesh by 3 wickets in first cricket test

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Fast bowler Blessing Muzurabani claimed 6-72 and opener Brian Bennet scored 54 as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the first cricket test on Wednesday.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan gave Bangladesh an outside chance at victory by taking 5-50 on day four, but Zimbabwe’s batters held their nerve to reach 174-7 for their first test victory since 2021.

Bangladesh was dismissed for 255, adding just 61 to their overnight 194-4, after Muzurabani hastened the collapse by becoming the joint-fastest to 50 test wickets for his country.

Zimbabwe appeared set for a comfortable victory by racing to 95 in the 21st over without losing a wicket as it chased a modest target of 174.

Mehidy then broke through with the wicket of Ben Curran, who made 44 off 75 balls.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who finished with 2-70, had Nick Welch leg-before for 10 as Bangladesh pulled itself back into the match.

Bennet clipped Taijul’s full-length delivery past mid-wicket for two to raise his second half-century in the last over of the second session.

But Mehidy gave Bangladesh a genuine chance by dismissing Sean Williams and Bennet in consecutive overs before Taijul got the better of captain Craig Ervine.

Batting against spinners became increasingly tougher as the light faded but Wessley Madhevere, who was 19 not-out, held things together with grit and patience to ensure his side’s victory.

Small Target

Earlier, Blessing gave Zimbabwe its small target by taking advantage of reckless Bangladeshi battings.

An injudicious shot from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made a team-high 60, triggered the collapse after a delayed start following morning showers.

His attempt for a pull shot against a short delivery that was well outside off brought an end to his innings when Bangladesh needed him badly to take the game out of Zimbabwe’s reach.

Just three overs later, Muzurabani extended Mehidy Hasan’s lean patch, undoing him with an extra pace and bounce.

Jaker Ali played patiently to raise his fourth half-century in as many tests from 106 balls by pulling Victor Nyauchu for a fine-leg boundary.

Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza then claimed the wicket of Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed in consecutive deliveries before Muzurabani wrapped things up by dismissing Jaker Ali, who finished with 58.

