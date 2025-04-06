Young goalkeeper’s streak ends as St. Pauli salvages a draw with Gladbach

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Goalkeeper Tiago Pereira Cardoso’s dream start to life in the Bundesliga hit a snag Sunday as…

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Goalkeeper Tiago Pereira Cardoso’s dream start to life in the Bundesliga hit a snag Sunday as he conceded his first goal in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.

Injuries and other issues affecting regular goalkeepers Moritz Nicolas and Jonas Omlin have given the Luxembourg keeper a surprise starting spot for Champions League-chasing Gladbach over the last month.

One day before his 19th birthday, Cardoso was on course for his fourth game without conceding a goal Sunday – and his fourth win with Gladbach – until Dapo Afolayan hit a fierce shot from long range in the 85th minute.

Cardoso leaped at full stretch but couldn’t get a hand to it. Gladbach had been leading through a header from defender Ko Itakura.

The draw is a setback for Gladbach, which stayed sixth in the Bundesliga. It’s two points off Mainz in fourth, the last of the Champions League qualification spots. St. Pauli is 15th in the 18-team league.

Also Sunday, Benedict Hollerbach scored the only goal of the game as Union Berlin extended its unbeaten run to four matches with a 1-0 win at home to Wolfsburg.

Hollerbach reacted quickly to reach the ball first and score in the 62nd minute after Leopold Querfeld sent a looping header over the top of the defense.

Union stayed 13th and Wolfsburg 12th.

