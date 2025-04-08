Yeshiva’s baseball team snaps 99-game skid with 9-5 victory over equally hapless Lehman

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — The losing is over for Yeshiva University’s baseball team. The Modern Orthodox Jewish school snapped a…

The Modern Orthodox Jewish school snapped a 99-game skid Tuesday with a 9-5 victory over Lehman College in the opener of the New York City neighbors’ nonconference doubleheader played at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

No such luck for Lehman, however. The loss was the Lightning’s 43rd in a row.

The schools had a combined streak of futility that stretched to 141 consecutive games before playing each other. Caltech in Pasadena, California, dropped 228 straight games from 2003-2013.

The Maccabees improved to 1-18 with their first win since Feb. 27, 2022.

They led 3-0 after the first and 7-0 after the third. Catcher Jake Arnow was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. First baseman Noah Steinmetz went 2 for 2 with two hits and two RBIs and third baseman Aharon Weiden went 2 for 4.

Eli Zirdok got the victory, allowing five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked four.

The Lightning fell to 0-14, still seeking their first victory since May 9, 2023. They committed three errors and stranded 10 runners. Richard Illa Acosta took the loss. He gave up three hits and two walks in two-thirds innings of relief.

